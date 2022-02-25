For a little while now, I’ve been trying to figure out how I can branch out into other ways to share my love and passion for astronomy.
Last week, I decided that it was time to start my own audio show, podcast, whatever you want to call it, tentatively called the Backyard Astronomy podcast.
Now, I have no fancy equipment of any kind, no sponsors, no music (yet). I don’t know much about the technical side of starting a real podcast. But, I thought the least I could do was figure out a way to do something a little different.
The Backyard Astronomy podcast is simply this: One night every week — the plan is Sunday nights — as long as the weather is somewhat decent, I will go to the backyard with my phone and record my thoughts on a constellation, or something in the sky. The idea is for it to be like I was standing right next to you, pointing out things and guiding you through the night sky.
The topic from this past Sunday was Orion. I pointed out the two brightest stars in the constellation, Rigel and Betelgeuse, and “showed” listeners Orion’s belt and how to find the Orion Nebula. That branched off into a little chat about what has been going on with Betelgeuse, something I might expand on in another audio show.
It was a little rough around the edges. I’m not a perfect speaker by any means. There were a lot of times when I tried to catch my train of thought, and sometimes that takes a little while. But I did catch it!
So the plan is to record another audio show this Sunday night. Right now, my friends on Facebook can hear the show, but I’m trying to figure out how to expand it to everyone. I guess changing the public settings would likely be the first step. But I am still getting the hang of this, and I’m asking you to bear with me as I figure this out.
I’m confident, though, that this will be something fun and something hopefully all in the community will enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.