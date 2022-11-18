People often ask me, when I’m showing them things through a telescope, “What’s the coolest thing you’ve ever seen?”
The answer is always the same, but first, let me ask you, the reader, a question.
Have you ever experienced something so fantastic that you lost all awareness, all sense of being? Something that shook your soul to its core.
That happened for me many years ago ... 15 years ago, actually.
Picture this. You are on top of a mountain in a desert, the largest city miles and miles away. And it’s dark. So dark that you can barely see your hands in front of you. And, it’s quiet. You can hear maybe the faint sounds of a bird stirring, or some small creature scurrying through the rocks near your footpath.
And then you look up ...
Before going any further, let me add a little bit of background.
In the summer of 2007, before my senior year of college at Valparaiso University, I was involved in the astronomy department’s summer astronomy research program. It was the second year for me to be chosen for the program, and I enjoyed every single minute of it both years.
But during that summer, I went on the trip of a lifetime. It wasn’t to Paris, London or any exotic location, but rather to Tuscon, Ariz.
After flying to Tuscon and staying there for a little while, we made our way southwest of the big city to Kitt Peak National Observatory, a facility with a couple dozen big, domed telescopes. Once up there, we got to experience a night of using a large professional scope that the bigwig scientists use.
Using the telescope actually wasn’t the highlight of the trip for me, although it was incredibly awesome and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity.
Before we began our work for the night, which was after the sun set over the picturesque Arizona desert, we had to drive a little ways up the mountain, which was on a gravel path. You absolutely cannot use your car headlights and risk complicating an astronomer’s work, so we turned on the parking lights to give us the smallest amount of light possible and began our 5 mph-or-so trek to our telescope.
We got out of the car. I remember a light breeze was blowing, it was warm, and it was very dark.
I got out of the car, looked to the south after letting my eyes adjust, and what I saw I remember vividly, though words can hardly do it justice.
The central band of the Milky Way was stretched from one end of the sky to the other. It was billions of stars I was seeing all at once, gathered close together in some sort of galactic metropolis.
There were a lot of feelings I felt in that moment. I felt small. I felt vulnerable. I feel awed. I felt inspired. I said to myself, “Here I am, one human being, standing atop this mountain on planet Earth, looking out upon billions of other stars, just in our galaxy. Is there someone looking back at me, atop a mountain, on another planet in our galaxy?”
It is something I’ll never forget for as long as I live.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Anchor/Spotify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.