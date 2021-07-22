Every once in a while, a scene from PBS’ “Arthur” makes its rounds in the library world. In the meme, Arthur walks down the street with his friends and in their hands are library cards. The bold font across says, “Having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card!” In fact, there’s a whole library card song and everything.
It got me thinking about the top things you can check out online (and for free!) with your library card.
5. Car repair
Need to find specific information on your car? Doing a DIY repair project? Chilton Library is a great place to start. Look up repair manuals, scheduled maintenance charts, wiring diagrams and more.
Side note: the library also has a new YA comic, “Fix a Car!” for checkout. It’s a handy book covering basic car maintenance for anyone new to car repair or who’d like a refresher!
4. Online classes
Did you know that you can take over 500 courses online with Universal Class? Brush up on computer skills, try out a new craft or hobby, or look into starting your own business. Classes include a video-only option, or attendees can earn a certificate.
Library pro tip: hosting a small class? This is a great way to teach others simultaneously!
3. Trace your family tree
Want to learn more about your family’s history? Search Ancestry.com while you’re in the library or check out Heritage Quest Online anywhere and at any time from the library website! Search U.S. Census and military records, find marriage certificates and more. These genealogy tools can be found at enid.okpls.org/genealogy-and- local-history/.
2. Test prep
Getting ready for college or graduate school? Try Peterson’s Test Prep to look for scholarships and take practice exams for the GED, ACT, GRE, and more! Entering the workforce? Find study material and practice tests for ASVAB, real estate, nursing and others. Check out the career center to create resumes and prepare for an interview.
1. Digital check outs
Every now and then, a holiday comes along and the library closes for a few days. The physical library that is. Remember to check out our two digital libraries: Hoopla and Overdrive/Libby. Both have ebooks, audiobooks and graphic novels, but both have special collections depending on what you’re looking for. So, which one do you try first?
Don’t want to wait in line? Hoopla offers instant checkouts! Find indie titles as well as hit TV shows, movies and new music releases. The checkout limit is four titles per month.
While you may have to wait in line, Overdrive/Libby is a great place to find popular magazines or audiobook titles. They also have recent Sequoyah Masterlists and offer a Kindle book checkout option. The checkout limit is six at a time (with no monthly limit). And bonus: you can now access Universal Class from within the Libby app.
These are only a few of the many things you can do (for free and online) with your library card. Check them out on the library’s website at enid.okpls.org/databases.
So next time you think of the library, remember that having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got your EPL card!
Malan is communications specialist for the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
