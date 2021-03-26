ENID, Okla. — The City of Enid Parks and Recreation department will host Enid Eggfest at Crosslin Park from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Various games — including an egg toss, sack race, ring toss, pie in the face, egg hunts and bungee jumping — are planned, and there will also be ponies and a mechanical bull.
The attendees also will have a chance to take a photo with the Easter Bunny.
An egg hunt will begin at 4 p.m., and prizes will be given for the person who gets the golden egg in each age group. The hunt will be divided into groups of ages 0-2, 3-5, 6-7 and 8-10. Prizes will include stuffed animals, Easter baskets and bicycles.
Various food and merchandise vendors will be present at the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.