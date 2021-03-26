Easter eggs
ENID, Okla. — The City of Enid Parks and Recreation department will host Enid Eggfest at Crosslin Park from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Various games — including an egg toss, sack race, ring toss, pie in the face, egg hunts and bungee jumping — are planned, and there will also be ponies and a mechanical bull.

The attendees also will have a chance to take a photo with the Easter Bunny.

An egg hunt will begin at 4 p.m., and prizes will be given for the person who gets the golden egg in each age group. The hunt will be divided into groups of ages 0-2, 3-5, 6-7 and 8-10. Prizes will include stuffed animals, Easter baskets and bicycles.

Various food and merchandise vendors will be present at the event.

