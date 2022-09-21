ENID, Okla. — Crafts From the Heart will host a Spirit Night event at Enid’s Chick-fil-A, 4329 W. Garriott, 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
The franchise will donate a portion of its proceeds made from dine-in, carry-out and mobile carry-out to Crafts from the Heart, a local organization that collects items for donation to local nursing homes.
That money will be used to purchase items for the nursing homes, according to Crafts From the Heart. Some of the items collected are non-slip socks, soap, location, shampoo and conditioner, pens, pencils, lap blankets, pencil sharpeners, large print crossword puzzle books.
More information the group or donating can be found on the Crafts From the Heart Facebook group.
