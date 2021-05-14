ENID, Okla. — Champion Splash Pad will open Saturday, city officials said Friday, May 14, 2021, while Hoover Splash Pad and Champlin Swimming Pool will open in June.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week at Champion Splash Pad, 700 N, 10th, which is opening early to accommodate a school field trip.
City of Enid Parks and Recreation staff expect Champlin Pool, 400 W. Cherokee, to be open June 1, city officials said earlier this week, and Hoover splash Pad is expected to open at the same time. Hours for Hoover, 3000 W. Oklahoma, have not been announced but will most likely mirror Champion Splash Pad, city officials said.
The pool was filled with half a million gallons of water Wednesday, and then staff will introduce water-balancing chemicals, Parks and Rec staffer Justin Bailey said in a Facebook city video.
Lifeguards hired by the city of Enid will come to the pool to be re-certified in a week or so, while a fresh coat of paint would be applied to the repaired kiddie pool.
The concessions area will be moved to the center of the Champlin building. The pool will be closed on Mondays for maintenance.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert previously said the pool would operate at normal capacity and with normal hours this year.
