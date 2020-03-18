Celebrating the Irish blood in you

Do you have Irish in your blood? Think about it.
When this country was settled, many immigrants came from Germany, Scotland, Ireland and other countries to seek a better life or for wanderlust or adventure. For whatever reason they left their beloved home country for this new land, the United States of America. It became a melting pot of nationalities. It still is. Every country is represented in our make-up. I think that variety makes our country unique, diverse and interesting. We all learn from each other
The potato blight of Black '47, forced many Irish people to leave their beautiful homeland so they could survive. They relied so much on the potatoes and without them they famished. It must have been awful to have an entire country hungry. No wonder they thought this country was a land of milk and honey. They rely a great deal on their favorite potatoes and think a day without potatoes is a day without nourishment. They affectionately speak of their “potato gardens." The Irish rank high on the well-fed list according to the World Health Organization. They must be doing something right.
I remember my grandfather speaking about “that ARSH fellow” that lived down the road from their house. I had no idea who he was. All I knew was that Grandpa always referred to him as that jolly “ARSH” fellow. I guess it was not until I was old enough to start school and learned to read that I figured out what they were talking about. They meant “Irish." To this day, I still think ARSH when I say Irish.
With St. Patrick's Day here and gone, we all feel a little Irish. Do we have their luck? I have always believed that those who work the hardest have the best luck. Luck may just happen, but it takes effort to use it wisely.
If someone kisses the Blarney Stone, they are lucky if they don't fall trying to do it. I have not seen the stone, but have read about it and seen it on television. It looks awkward and dangerous to stretch to kiss it. Maybe it is worth it to the Irish, but my luck probably wouldn't hold out and I would end up with a strain or break. Guess I am just not Irish enough to chance it.
I guess I am just not enough Irish to have seen a leprechaun either. Although it would be nice to find a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. Nor can I do an Irish jig. We had to find some other way to toast St. Patrick's Day. We celebrate with them and appreciate their strength and rich culture. Sorry the Irish parades were canceled this year, but for good reason with the threat of flu.
We all wear a little green to keep from being pinched. It is required. We just must. I saw a beautiful girl this week who had her nails painted green for St. Patrick's Day. It has to be green that shows for it to count, otherwise one can get pinched. I wonder where that tradition came from.
It is imperative to drink green beer (or green lemonade) on that special day and dance the Irish jig.
A traditional food of St. Patrick's Day is corned beef. I remember when Mother used to make corned beef in huge pickle crocks. She mixed the spices and added the meat and it cured in that brine for some time before it was ready to cook and eat. It had a wonderful flavor and we used every last scrap of it on sandwiches and such. Now we purchase it in the store already cured and ready to cook and eat. It was the curing and the waiting that made it so delicious back then.
The last batch of corned beef I made was when Daddy was alive, so that has been a long time ago. I had cooked a huge pot of corned beef with potatoes and cabbage and Daddy dropped by. Well, he ate as much as he could, and I sent the rest of it home with him. He absolutely loved it. And I enjoyed cooking it. I was so glad he came to help us eat it. He thought it tasted like what Mother made.
Because they are blessed with so many beautiful lakes and streams, the Irish eat a lot of fish cooked in various ways. They have an abundance of trout and salmon, even exporting some to France and Britain. They also eat lots of chicken, usually boiled or baked. From what I have read, they are not much for desserts like we are in America. The love their breads and potatoes most.
My late husband's family came from Scotland in the early 1900s and brought many traditions with them. I know those best, but have picked up a few ideas from their neighbors, the Irish.
Many of their foods and living traditions were much the same or I have gotten them mixed up.
I celebrate St. Patrick's day making beef pot roast and colcannon (mashed potatoes with steamed cabbage and a little onion and seasoned with butter). The day also calls for “ARSH Sodie Bread." I have Grandma's old recipe, but it didn't have instructions. I had to guess how to assemble it, but it is worth it. Here is Grandma's recipe with a few minor adjustments. I use golden raisins rather than the dark ones she used. I also soaked them a little in hot water, then drained them, before I added them to the recipe.
ARSH Sodie Bread (Irish Soda Bread)
2 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 cup raisins
1 cup buttermilk
Mix dry ingredients. Add buttermilk to make a soft dough. Stir in raisins. Shape into a round loaf about eight inches in diameter. Put in a greased round pan or on a greased cookie sheet. With a sharp knife, cut a cross on the top. Bake in 350-degree oven 40 minutes or until it sounds hollow before cutting. In Ireland, the cooled baked loaf is broken along the cross marks into four pieces, each called a “farl." Sliced, it makes wonderful sandwiches with raw onion and bologna and a slather of mayonnaise.
