Celebrating the Irish blood in you

June 12, 1952 - March 16, 2020 Debra Lea Yates Cannon, 67, of Ponca City, passed away on March 16, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home. Debbie was born in Guymon on June 12, 1952, to Vernon and Barbara…