Black hole sits in system relatively close to sun

A universe aglow with stars sometimes is enough to make us forget that there are things that lurk in the darkness.
Sometimes, those things are closer than we realize.
Astronomers with the European Southern Observatory recently discovered that a black hole roams space just 1,000 light years from Earth. In galactic standards, that's very close — the Milky Way is 100,000 light years across. That's well far enough away from our solar system to not cause trouble, but pretty near nonetheless.
This particular black hole lies in Telescopium, a constellation that can be readily seen from the Southern Hemisphere. Astronomers studied a pair of stars called HR 6819, and noticed behavior that was caused by an unseen object about four times the mass of the sun.
The astronomers drew the conclusion that an unseen mass like that could only be one thing: a black hole.
Remember, black holes themselves are never visible. Astronomers are only able to detect them thanks to the effects they have on other objects. Supermassive black holes in the middle of galaxies are fairly easy to detect due to their effect on space around them, and if they are particularly active, we can see jets of matter shooting outwards from their centers. But there are lots of black holes that are a lot smaller — ones only several times more massive than a main sequence star, like the one in the HR 6819 system.
And who knows how many of these either sit dormant in the blackness of space, waiting to be discovered?
Some astronomers now believe it's possible that a black hole silently lurks on the fringes of our own solar system. There was once a belief in a Planet Nine that was having an effect on outer solar system objects, but there seems to be a shift in that belief to something more insidious, though quietly so.
