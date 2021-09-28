BILLINGS, Okla. — The 32nd annual Wheat Country Festival has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9. with events scheduled through 3 p.m., according to organizers.
The day begins with the Billings FFA Booster Club pancake breakfast from 7-9 a.m. in the Billings Community Center.
Opening ceremonies for the festival begin at 9 on Main Street, with live stage entertainment throughout the day including performances by Rachel Crews Silvey, Breanne Stevens, Billings Elementary School students, Tonkawa High School music students, surprise guests and the Northern Oklahoma College Roustabouts.
The day is meant to be a fun outlet for local and area residents, while providing nostalgic moments, according to a press release about the event. Chairwoman Candy Oller said admission to the festival is free.
The Billings Wheat Country Festival parade will follow at 10:30 and feature antique tractors, cars, farming equipment, floats, motorcycles and more. Parade grand marshals will be H.B. Evans, World War II veteran, and Wilfred Waggoner, Korean War veteran. The parade will include a float for Billings residents 90 and older, many of whom were instrumental in the inception of the festival 33 years ago.
Those wishing to participate in the parade should be in line at the east end of Main Street to register at 9:45.
Other activities will include a round haybale decorating contest, Kute Kid Revue, OHCE Bliss Homemakers pie and cake auction, the announcement of the Billings school prince and princess, and 30 to 40 vendor booths in the air-conditioned Community Center and outside. For booth registration, call Janet Baker at (580) 725-3610.
Carnival games, a Wheat Dig, cornhole and horseshoe tournaments, mechanical bull, bounce house, hay wagon rides, kid’s barrell train, petting zoo are planned. The Renfrow-Miller Museum will be open for free tours and offer homemade bread and wild sand plum jelly for purchase. The OBI Bloodmobile will be on site for those wishing to make blood donations.
Several food concessions provided by the Billings High School students will be available, with the menu including Indian tacos, funnel cakes, walking tacos, frito chili pies, chili dogs and other fair food-type items and drinks. The local Catholic Church ladies will sell homemade chicken and noodles by the quart. A beer garden will be available for those of age.
For information, contact Oller at (580) 716-4821 or candyoller@yahoo. The Billings Wheat Country Festival schedule of activities can be viewed at www.facebook.com/Billingswheatfestival.
