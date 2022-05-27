After this past week’s storms produced a bounty of moisture for our area, night sky watchers might see a different one immediately following Memorial Day.
It is not a for sure thing, but a broken-up comet may produce a brilliant meteor shower, or perhaps an even greater event that is seldom heard of: a meteor storm.
The Tau Herculid meteor shower is what results from the shattered comet, SW3. By the way, just as a little refresher: A meteor shower happens when the Earth moves through a debris field of a comet or asteroid. These pieces are pulled into Earth’s atmosphere and burn up as meteors, looking like stars shooting across the sky.
Sometimes, meteor showers will produce only a handful of meteors throughout the night; sometimes it may be much more. And each shower has a radiant, the part of the sky where the meteors appear to be coming from.
The Tau Herculid radiant is north of the star Arcturus in the constellation Boötes. This very bright star and constellation is well high in the sky from Enid; in fact, it’s nearly at zenith (almost straight up) at midnight.
Astronomers are unsure of what will happen with SW3’s fragments as the Earth moves through. There is a chance that there may be very little to see.
Or, there is a possibility of a spectacular meteor storm.
What is the difference between a shower and storm, you ask?
Picture a typical Oklahoma spring storm: torrential rainfall, maybe some hail. Now, think about the rain we got on Wednesday: it fell lightly, not in enormous sheets.
This is akin to a meteor shower/storm. During a shower, you might see a good amount of meteors, sometimes up to 50-100 per hour, if you get a good one. But what about a storm? During this particular meteor storm — IF it occurs — observers may see upwards of 1,000 meteors per hour shoot across the heavens!
As I write this column on Thursday afternoon, there is no real indication of which way it could go. However, the attention it is receiving from the media has expanded exponentially.
It is likely we won’t know what happens until it happens. And if nothing happens ... well, that’s life. But if we do get a meteor storm or something even half of that, it may be a memorable night.
So, enjoy your Memorial Day festivities on Monday, then plan to stay up late to see what happens. The event is supposed to peak right after midnight as we enter into Tuesday.
I would suggest planning ahead and finding somewhere dark to watch.
Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his audio show at https://soundcloud.com/user-182353878.
