ENID, Okla. — Main Street Enid’s final crosswalk art project in downtown Enid will prompt closure of a portion of South Independence at Stride Bank Center from Friday to Tuesday.
The project will be painted this weekend, then given time to dry.
The Cherokee parking lot at Stride Bank Center will be accessible from the north on West Cherokee, the east on South Independence and the south on West Oklahoma.
In addition to that closure, other streets will be closed Friday, according to the city.
Washington from Maple to Kenwood will be closed 5-9:30 p.m. Friday for First Friday.
Maple from 3rd to a half block west to 2nd will be closed 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Oklahoma State Game Warden’s Association Conference.
Eastbound lanes of Randolph from Independence to Grand, the outside southbound lane on Grand from Randolph to the north Garfield County Court House parking lot, and the outside northbound lane on Independence from the courthouse parking lot to Randolph will be closed 6-10 p.m. Friday for Garfield County Relay for Life.
