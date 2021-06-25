ENID, Okla. — Da Vinci’s Coffeehouse and Gelateria is hosting a charity art display created by a local photographer.
The art display, made by Wess & Jolene Gray Portraits, is called “Children of Enid and Garfield County.” With a total of 20 portraits, the project raised $1,000 for charities based in the area.
“We used to donate portraits to nonprofits for them to auction off. When the pandemic hit, I had a feeling it would go longer than everyone else thought,” said Wess Gray, photographer, owner and founder of Wess & Jolene Gray Portraits. “So I started looking for other options.”
The project took nine months to complete, Gray said. He worked to fit in the charity sessions between other bookings. Families donated $50 to a charity in the Enid area in place of a sitting fee.
“In Enid, we have a lot of generous people,” Gray said.
The display, located at Da Vinci’s Coffeehouse and Gelateria on Willow, celebrated a grand opening on June 7. It will remain up until Thursday, July 1.
“Da Vinci’s is always so good at supporting local art,” Gray said. “I can’t wait to keep working with them.”
Corey Keller, head of Da Vinci’s art display, said he was excited to put up a charity-based art project. Da Vinci’s has been displaying local art for free for nearly 15 years.
“We want to keep with the tradition as a supporter of local artists,” Keller said. “We want to be that spot for the community.”
Gray is working on a second rendition of the Children of Enid and Garfield County display. Applications are open through his website, and selections will be made through the next few months. Currently, Gray aims to have the project finished next winter.
“It will take a while, but it feels worth it,” Gray said. “Seeing all these families helping the people of Enid ... It feels good.”
