ENID, Okla. — Little athletes toddler age to fifth-graders raced down Enid High School’s track early Saturday morning competing in the 50- and 100-yard dash.
CDSA hosts Be Fit Kids Buzz Run is hosted in hopes of providing an opportunity for young children in the Enid area to participate in a fun event that promotes health and fitness in a low-risk and high-reward environment.
There was a race for each age group, complete with participation medals and prize giveaways. The run registered around 100 participants.
Christy Northcutt, original founder of the run, was cheering kids on while volunteering at the event.
Northcutt started the run around 2011 or 2012, saying the event was inspired by her own young children, who were able to compete until middle school.
“CDSA has supported this since the very beginning,” Northcutt said. “After the first run, the event became a program at CDSA, which is a perfect home for it.”
