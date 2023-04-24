Yesterday early evening, about 6 p.m., I saw a post on social media about a solar storm and the potential for Aurora Borealis activity in Northern Oklahoma. Despite having doubts, I decided the opportunity was too good to pass up, and I messaged my friend/newspaper photographer Billy Hefton Sr. to see if he was down. He and I get together to watch/photograph eclipses and things like that, so this is something we were both interested in. So at 9:30 p.m., we started out to a dark location north of Enid, in southern Grant County.
We arrived at our location, a very dark sky above, save for the faint light of nearby towns to the east. We stand there for about half an hour, not seeing much. Then we see a car coming up the road (go figure, right? Of all the dirt roads in Oklahoma …) The car gets to us and slows down, and I’m thinking, “Oh, great. Time for questioning.” But it happens to be a few gentlemen in a storm chasing vehicle of all things, who actually happen to be aurora hunting as well! He asks if he we had seen anything, and shares some photos he’s seen on social media. We talk for a few minutes, and he says he’s going to head north, past the turbine lights, to get a better view. He leaves, and I think, ”You know what? Let’s head farther north, too.” So farther north we go.
We get past the turbine lights and a bright farmhouse light in our field of view. We find a dirt road atop a small hill and get out of the car. Totally quiet. Not one sound. And I mean not one.
Seeing what looks like a strange light toward the north, I decide on a whim to take an exposure of the northern sky with my iPhone 13 mini, on night mode. The exposure lasts for 3 seconds, and upon looking at the photograph, I see a haze of purple, turning to green closer to the horizon.
Faint or not, I had found the Aurora Borealis, the Northern Lights.
Billy takes a few photos, and obviously his camera and talent are both greater than mine, and the color contrast is stunning.
Suddenly — seemingly out of nowhere — pillars of light begin filling the northern sky. With the naked eye, they appear white, but hazes of purple and green can be seen with the naked eye. I could even see them dancing in my camera shot!
I take a few more photos, and I’m amazed at what I see … I’m at a loss for words. Curtains of purple, dark pink and green flood the sky. At that point I start laughing … yes, laughing … out of pure joy! I didn’t think I would get to see the Lights anytime soon … in Oklahoma, no less! It was truly one of the greatest moments of my life, and I can say that with absolutely no hesitation.
I got some pretty good photos, but Billy’s are out of this world ...
What an amazing night.
And what an interesting sequence of events that led up to that big moment. Had we not parked on that one dirt road, had that other car not come by, would we have headed north and gotten that view? If I had not decided to first take a photo, would I have simply given up? Were we being guided? Some sort of divine intervention? Who knows. But the way things lined up led to a night I’ll never forget.
