ENID, Okla. — Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid will begin fall semester classes Sept. 5.
This semester all Lifelong Learning Institute classes will meet on the Enid campus of Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 2929 E. Randolph. Each class meets for 90 minutes once a week on Tuesday or Thursday through Oct. 26. Morning classes meet 10-11:30 a.m. Afternoon classes meet 1-2:30 p.m.
Tuesday mornings, Rick Hockmeyer will teach “Science Tidbits.” This course will cover a variety of topics, including studies of geology, botany, taxonomy and astronomy, as well as updates on recent worldwide climate events. Hockmeyer taught nine science subjects during his 40-year tenure at Enid High School.
Tuesday afternoons, “Symphonic Shenanigans” will be instructed by maestro Douglass Newell, conductor of Enid Symphony Orchestra. Participants will explore the mystery of symphonic music on the following topics: Girls’ Night Out; Music from the Good Ole Boys; Talking ‘Bout Love; Surfin’ USA; The Devil Made Me Do It; Country Music; Moonlight Madness; and I Heard It Through the Grapevine.
Thursdays from 10-11:30 a.m., “Forensic History” will be led by Bob Schmitz. This course will examine some famous unsolved murder cases, as well as study some of the more infamous serial killers in history. It will feature some lectures from the Great Courses DVD by forensic anthropologist Dr. Elizabeth A. Murray, a few guest lecturers and a local field trip that all should enjoy. Schmitz has been a long-time member and instructor Lifelong Learning. He has served as past board member and president and is also a member of Garfield County Men's Garden Club.
Thursday afternoons, District Judge Tom Newby, District Judge Paul Woodward, Associate District Judge Brian Lovell, Special Judge Jason Siegers and Special Judge Blake Gibson will instruct “Criminal Justice.” This course focuses on a variety of topics such as criminal law; Oklahoma state courts; inside the courtroom/courthouse; juvenile courts; arrest, bail and the initial court proceedings; pre-trial proceedings; stages of a jury trial; and what laws apply to the jury trial process.
Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid has been an active nonprofit 501© 3 for 30 years. It offers noncredit courses for adults 50 years of age and older. The mission of LLI is to provide a unique and challenging program so retirees can expand their horizons and keep their minds active through continued education.
Local organizations sponsoring LLI’s mission this year include Park Avenue Thrift, Security National Bank of Enid, Rick’s Pharmacy, Enid Arts Council and St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. All donations to LLI are tax deductible, and they help keep class fees minimal. Thanks to support from donations, LLI is once again offering semester scholarships to cover full or partial class fees for those in financial need.
To enroll in Lifelong Learning classes, obtain a scholarship application or receive additional information about the courses and class fees, contact Administrative Director Mary McDonald at (580) 747-9207 or lifelonginstitute7@gmail.com.
