Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid begins fall classes Sept. 7 at its new location on the campus of Enid’s Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
All classes meet for 90 minutes once a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 28 at 2929 E. Randolph. Wearing masks is encouraged for all participants.
Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid has been an active nonprofit in Enid for more than 27 years. It offers noncredit courses for adults 50 years of age and older. The mission of LLI is to provide a unique and challenging program so that retirees can continue to expand their horizons and keep their minds active through continued education.
Tuesdays from 10-11:30 a.m., Rick Hockmeyer will lead “Science: Our World and Beyond!” This course will provide an overview of various aspects of geology, astronomy, meteorology, and biology, including the human genome and how D.N.A. works. Hockmeyer, a new instructor for LLI, taught 40 years at Enid High School instructing students in chemistry, botany, geology, astronomy, meteorology, biology and zoology. He is a graduate of Phillips University.
Tuesdays from 1-2:30 p.m., “Headlines and Headliners,” will be led by Cindy Allen, publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle. Centering on current events, this course will focus on local, state and national topics. Local newsmakers also will be invited as guest speakers. Allen, an OU graduate, recently returned to Enid after several years in Oklahoma City, where she served in corporate communications for Devon Energy and as development and communications director for Parent Promise/Prevent Child Abuse Oklahoma.
Thursdays from 10-11:30 a.m., “Leadership Secrets of Attila the Hun” will be instructed by Thomas L. Lentz, who is retired from the Air Force. Participants in this course will study the history and development of leadership. Copies of Wes Roberts’ book “Leadership Secrets of Attila the Hun” will be available in class. Thomas “TC” Lentz received a BA from the University of Wyoming in speech and theater, secondary education, and a MA degree in military history from the University of Alabama.
From 1-2:30 on Thursday afternoons, Douglas Newell will instruct “Why Music?” This course will focus on music before modern history, the development of the symphony orchestra, inside the mind of a composer, the virtuoso soloist, and other topics. Douglas Newell has served as Music Director of the Enid Symphony Orchestra since 1983, and he also serves as music director of UCO Opera Theatre. This class will meet at the Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway.
To learn how to enroll in Lifelong Learning classes or for additional information, see updates on Lifelong Institute of Enid on Facebook or contact the director at (580) 747-9207 or lifelonginstitute7@gmail.com.
