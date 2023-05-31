ENID, Okla. — A 33-year-old Enid man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday morning, May 31, 2023, after pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge two months ago.
Shane Dale Perosi received the sentence with Oklahoma Department of Corrections in the death of 27-year-old Martika Ferguson.
Perosi was charged Dec. 8, 2020, with one count of first-degree murder or, in the alternative, second-degree murder, and one count of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, on Nov. 29, 2020, Enid Police Department responded to a report of a dead woman in the alleyway behind the 700 block of West Nagel. Arriving officers found Ferguson, who had a gunshot wound to the left side of her head.
Video surveillance footage from the neighborhood showed Ferguson walking alone on Rush, going east, and she was later joined by a man, identified as Perosi, wearing a distinctive black jacket and a cowboy hat, the affidavit states.
The two were seen on video surveillance footage walking west on Rush, and they were last seen together walking east into the alleyway where Ferguson was found dead, according to the affidavit.
Approximately 12 minutes later, Perosi was seen on video surveillance footage walking alone, eastbound, in the alleyway, according to the affidavit, and later was seen again driving away on a motorcycle.
On Dec. 1, 2020, EPD received an anonymous tip that connected Perosi to Ferguson’s death. That same day, officers and members of EPD’s SWAT team served a search warrant at 601½ W. Rush, where Perosi was found, the affidavit states.
Evidence, including a jacket that matched the one seen in the video, a shotgun and a motorcycle, were seized from the residence, according to the affidavit.
Perosi was taken to the police station and questioned, and he stated Ferguson had stolen from him and that he brought the gun to scare her, according to the affidavit. He said Ferguson tried to grab the shotgun after he cocked it and that she “fell down immediately.”
He then told police that he left, went back to his house and put the shotgun in his bed’s headboard, according to the affidavit, and said he “assumed the worst” when asked if he knew what happened to Ferguson when he left.
The affidavit states that while Perosi was being booked into Garfield County Detention Facility, he told a staff member he was glad he killed Ferguson.
On March 30, 2023, Perosi pleaded guilty to the alternative second-degree murder charge, which is an 85% crime, and the other charge, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, was dismissed without costs.
A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered, and a mitigation report from Perosi was filed Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, which was presided over by District Judge Paul Woodward.
Victim impact statements were prepared by Ferguson’s aunt and mother. The two women each read theirs, and Ferguson’s mother also read aloud a victim impact statement that Ferguson’s son wrote.
Ferguson’s aunt prayed for peace for Ferguson’s mother and son, as well as Perosi’s parents, and talked about grace, mercy and justice — saying that although she can’t forgive Perosi for killing Ferguson, she prays that God will grant him mercy.
She later asked the court to not let “mercy rob justice” and also said the lives of Ferguson’s family members will forever be altered.
“(Perosi) took away more than just (Ferguson’s life),” she said. “He left a permanent scar on those who loved her. Our lives will never be the same because of the ... choice he made.”
“We live with your deadly choice every day,” Ferguson’s mother said in her victim impact statement before reading the victim impact statement Ferguson’s son wrote.
The state, represented by Assistant District Attorney Sean Hill, called EPD’s now-Lt. Casey Von Schriltz to the stand to talk about the investigation into Ferguson’s murder.
After hearing from Von Schriltz, the defense, represented by attorneys Robert Keith and Chase Gooch, called a marriage and family therapist who’s known Perosi for about 15 years, to the stand.
The therapist, who first met Perosi through providing counseling services to him and his family, stated Perosi had issues with substance use but that he believed Perosi is a good man when he’s clean and sober.
“(Perosi) is capable of more than his disease allows,” he said in his testimony.
Perosi had a written statement he prepared to read from the stand, but due to being subject to cross-examination from the state, he did not go up to speak.
Hill and Gooch each gave their closing statements, with the former asking for a life sentence to be imposed on Perosi, saying that it’s “more than enough mercy” for him to be sentenced to the maximum punishment for second-degree murder instead of the maximum punishment for first-degree murder; and the latter saying Perosi is remorseful and asking for the court to impose a split sentence and for Perosi to be ordered to attend DOC programs, such as for mental health and substance abuse treatments and for occupational work, with one-year reviews to determine his progress.
Ultimately, Woodward handed down the life sentence to Perosi, who will receive credit for time he’s already served and was advised of his right to appeal within 10 days.
Perosi was ordered to pay court costs; $250 to the victim’s compensation fund; a $250 PSI fee; a $250 fine; and a $250 Oklahoma Indigent Defense System fee, but $37,496 in jail costs were waived based on Perosi’s mental health.
