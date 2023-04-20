OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials have postponed the licensing hearing for a former Norman Public Schools teacher who encouraged her students to visit a link that offers students free access to a Brooklyn Public Library card.
At the request of Summer Boismier’s legal counsel, the State Department of Education has postponed the hearing until an undetermined date in May, said Justin Holcomb, a spokesman for the state agency.
Holcomb also clarified that state Superintendent Ryan Walters has not been subpoenaed to testify. He did not answer any additional questions, including whether Walters will voluntarily testify without a subpoena in the trial-like administrative hearing that allows Boismier to challenge the State Department of Education’s decision to strip her of her ability to teach.
Boismier’s Wisconsin-based attorney did not respond to a message about whether he planned to file a subpoena to compel Walters to appear.
Previous case filings indicated that Boismier planned to force Walters to testify along with two Norman Public Schools employees. The district’s head of human resources and the principal at Norman North High School where Boismier used to teach had both previously been subpoenaed.
In the filing, Boismier also expressed concerns about Walters’ impartiality and has sought to have him disqualified on the grounds that he can’t adequately serve as both accuser and adjudicator.
Boismier first drew Walters’ ire last year when she covered her classroom bookshelves in red bulletin board paper with messages written in black marker in response to new district classroom library book protocols.
The state’s licensing complaint alleges Boismier wrote “Books the state doesn’t want you to read” and “Definitely don’t scan me” with an arrow pointing to a QR code to obtain a free Brooklyn Public Library card.
Her display generated a parent complaint and ignited a firestorm of national controversy. Some Oklahoma Republican lawmakers called for her teaching license to be investigated or revoked. Walters accused her of providing “access to banned and pornographic material,” although she did not provide access to any specific book, only to a library. Norman Public Schools also has previously said it has no districtwide bans.
The State Department of Education also alleges that Boismier had three books on her classroom bookshelf that she “intended to make available to students” that Norman Public Schools “regarded as inappropriate” — “Gender Queer,” “The Bluest Eye” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” according to the complaint.
The agency has argued Boismier’s action violates Oklahoma teaching standards by “promoting explicit sexual materials to minors,” and by providing “unlawful racist instruction” in such a way that it violates the rules enacted under a new state law that proponents say prohibits the teaching of “critical race theory.”
Boismier, who voluntarily resigned from her teaching job and has since taken a job with the Brooklyn Public Library, has continued to insist she violated no laws.
