ENID, Okla. — The Enid library’s display of a dozen books with LGBTQ themes will come down soon — not because of recent objections to the content, but because Pride Month has ended.
Public Library of Enid and Garfield County has had a display near its entrance throughout the month of June, historically recognized as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the United States.
“It’s not coming down because of a complaint,” but because June is over, said Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert, who did not have a problem with what he said was an “understated” display of books.
On Tuesday, Enid resident Kayla Nichols delivered a letter to the library objecting to what she called the display’s “anti-Christian message,” and asking that the books be taken down.
“I ask that the Enid Public Library follow the law and not embroil themselves in the promotion of select political and religious ideas,” Nichols wrote in the letter, which was publicly shared on Facebook.
Michaelene Malan, the library’s communications specialist, would not comment for this story, instead deferring comment to Gilbert.
Gilbert said the city library is not proselytizing any so-called “lifestyle” over another.
“I don’t think that’s the case, in my opinion,” he said. “The library is simply displaying books that are related to the LGBTQ experience.”
These books included “LGBTQ Families: The Ultimate Teen Guide,” by Eve Apelqvist; “Confronting LGBTQ+ Discrimination”; “I Wish You All the Best,” by Mason Deaver; and “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” by Benjamin Alire Sáenz, among others.
Nichols said she believed none of the displayed books value those in Enid who believe the LGBTQ lifestyle is a “sin against our God.”
Nichols also claimed the display violated the First Amendment by “privileging one religious tradition over another.”
“I am not writing to convince you to destroy these books. I do not believe in book banning and am a full supporter of libraries providing access to all books, even those I don’t agree with,” Nichols wrote. “However, I am asking that the library change their approach to book displays to accurately align with American Library Association protocol as well as state and municipal law.”
The ALA recognizes June as Rainbow Book Month, a nationwide celebration initiative of LGBTQ+ authors and writings, providing library workers with tools, publicity materials and several lists of books for both children and adults.
Gilbert said the display was intended to commemorate Pride Month, similar to displays the library has done for other commemorative months like Women’s History, Black History and American Indian Heritage months.
“And those (months) have been determined by the federal government, not by the city of Enid or the city of Enid’s library,” he said.
President Joe Biden declared June 2021 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, following presidential declarations from former Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
Former Enid LGBTQ Coalition President Ramon Nunez called the letter a “gut punch to LGBTQ+ folks” in Enid.
“(The library is) teaching people who don’t understand things that it’s OK to learn,” he said. “Our city has a vivid young community wanting more. These little incidents where our ‘neighbors’ try to tear progress apart will continue as long as we allow it. ... Please show your support for the library as they take backlash from the ignorance.”
The library also has been the location for several Enid LGBTQ Coalition board meetings and Enid Pride planning events.
Nichols said in her letter she also would be contacting the library’s recently reshuffled board, which is set to meet next week for the first time in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
