Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.