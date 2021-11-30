Public Library of Enid & Garfield County will host a resume writing series at 4 p.m. on the next three Thursdays.
The classes will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 2, 9 and 16 at the library.
In this three-part series, students will learn the process of creating a professional resume using Google Docs. Students will use Chromebooks from the library’s computer lab. Students who do not have an existing Google or Gmail account are asked to stop by the library for assistance setting up an account prior to the first day of class.
Registration is required, although there is no charge. Those wishing to attend can register by visiting the front desk, by calling (580) 234-6313 or emailing mholmes@enid.org. This class is offered courtesy of GCFGlobal.org.
For more information about library events, visit the website at enid.okpls.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.