Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is offering free, health and wellness classes in December and January.
• Easy Yoga for Everyone will be 5:15 p.m. Mondays. The class is for everyone, regardless of age or mobility, and is designed to increase strength and sense of balance. Movements in this class may be performed seated, while standing and holding a chair, or while free standing. Those attending can bring their own mats or use one of the library’s.
• Tai Chi for Strength & Tranquility will be offered 10 a.m. Thursdays. Tai chi is tailored to older adults and is a video-based class. Using slow, meditative movements and a non-impact formula, this course is a safe way to build strength and balance.
These classes are offered through Oklahoma Department of Libraries with a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act.
For more information about library events visit the website at enid.okpls.org/events.
