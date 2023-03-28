ENID, Okla. — Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is accepting enrollment is an adult high school program.
The program, Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School program, is provided to public libraries by Gale, part of Cengage Group. It is a 21.5 credit online high school completion program that offers an accredited high school diploma to adults.
Eligible students can complete the program at no cost with 24/7 access to self-paced courses, one-on-one tutoring sessions and support from success coaches. Participants will have 24 months to complete the program.
The library will award five scholarships to qualifying community members. Interested residents must be at least 24 years old, reside within Garfield County, and have an Enid library card in good standing or be willing to get one.
Interested residents can learn more on the library’s website at https://enid.okpls.org/high-school-diploma/.
The library is located at 120 W. Maine.
