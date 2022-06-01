ENID, Okla. — Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is bringing back its Summer Reading Program this week to help foster a love of reading.
“Oceans of Possibilities” will kick off 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, on the library's lawn during Main Street Enid's First Friday. Volunteers will be available during the kickoff event to sign community members up for the program, and a ticket for a free hot dog will be provided to those who do so. A registration raffle also will be held.
Additionally, the A2Z Therapeutic Petting Zoo will be set up inside the library for guided tours, and snow cones, giant games and crafts will be available, as well.
Community members of all ages — from the youngest child to the eldest adult —are invited to sign up for the summer reading program, said Theri Ray, interim library director.
“The point of Summer Reading is to foster excitement around reading for pleasure," Ray said. "Unlike a school assignment, you get to pick the book that you want, enjoy time with stories and just keep that lifelong learning fun and exciting."
Those who sign up for “Oceans of Possibilities” can win prizes throughout the summer by reading books and attending summer reading events at the library. Readers can log minutes at www.enid.bean stack.org or by using the Beanstack app. A paper log also is available.
The library encourages participants in the summer reading program, which will wrap up Aug. 5, to read for 30 minutes per day.
"I just really want to encourage folks to come to the library, find a book they're interested in and enjoy stories, reading and spending time learning, growing and pursuing the things that they're interested in," Ray said.
From July 1 to Aug. 1, the library's “lunch bunch” will be held. Lunches, snacks and activities will be held each day, and the meal will be given to anybody under 18 years old.
Activities for all ages will be available throughout the summer at the library.
Children’s activities include weekly "toddler time" on Wednesdays, story and craft time for preschoolers on Tuesdays and yoga, crafts and STEM and recycling activities for elementary age kids.
Tweens and teens can attend Minecraft on Mondays and tabletop games on Tuesdays, and activities for teens include yoga, anime club and dungeons and dragons.
Activities also are available for adults, as well, including gardening, book club, Tai Chi and a U.S. citizenship class.
All times and dates of all events can be found on the library’s calendar on its website, www.enid.okpls.org/events.
Ray said the library also is open to suggestions for new programs.
"The library is a space built for the community, and the more we can hear from the community about what they want, the better we can fill the needs," Ray said.
