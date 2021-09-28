ENID, Okla. — Alabaster Caverns State Park’s traveling bat exhibit, the Echolocation Grotto, will be on display during First Friday activities at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
Park Manager Mike Caywood will lead participants through the exhibit and educate them about bats from 6-8 p.m. in the library alleyway Friday.
“Bats are so very important to the world we live in yet are still so misunderstood by many,” according to the park’s literature on the exhibit. “The Echolocation Grotto is a pathway dedicated to the understanding and conservation of these small mammals, presented in an entertaining and informative style.”
The grotto includes interactive learning from hands-on games and displays to audio and video programming. The library also will have bat-related crafts, as well as giant games on the lawn.
More information about the event and other library activities can be found at enid.okpls.org.
