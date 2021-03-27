ENID, Okla. — Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will host a flag ceremony in conjunction with Vietnam Veterans Day at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the library’s east lawn.
The ceremony will officially open the library’s Seeing Veteran’s Stories display, which tells the story of the U.S. military and showcases photographs, tattoos and memorabilia collected from and provided by local veterans, current military personnel and military family members, according to a library press release.
Library staff will make opening remarks followed by an address by Mayor George Pankonin. City Manager Jerald Gilbert and Assistant City Manager Scott Morris will help lower the old flags and hoist the two new ones, an American flag and an Oklahoma flag both donated by Friends of the Enid Public Library.
The ceremony should last around 15 minutes.
The city of Enid Facebook page and the Enid library Facebook page and website will have a video of the ceremony available.
The Seeing Veteran’s Stories exhibit will be on display through May 31 at the library, 120 W. Maine, in celebration of Military Appreciation Month. Display hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.