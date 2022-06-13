Artist Meier Williams

Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will host artist Meier Williams 3-5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, for a presentation and class open to teens and adults.

Williams, based in Cornwall England, is an equine and textile artist and theatrical costumer. She will give a short presentation on her life as an artist, and participants will then have an opportunity to create a mixed-media art piece of their own, according to a press release.

All experience level of artists are welcome for the teens and adults class following the presentation, according to the release.

The library is located at 120 W. Maine.

