ENID, Okla. — Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will host artist Meier Williams 3-5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, for a presentation and class open to teens and adults.
Williams, based in Cornwall England, is an equine and textile artist and theatrical costumer. She will give a short presentation on her life as an artist, and participants will then have an opportunity to create a mixed-media art piece of their own, according to a press release.
All experience level of artists are welcome for the teens and adults class following the presentation, according to the release.
The library is located at 120 W. Maine.
