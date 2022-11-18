Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will host a come-and-go reception with debut author Zulema G. Stone, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 10 in the library lobby.
Stone will meet with readers and be available to sign copies of her debut novel, “Seeds of Destiny.” Stone moved to Enid 15 years ago, is a retired pyrography gourd artist and does pet rescue work in the community. “Seeds of Destiny” is her first book, and she is currently writing the sequel. All ages are welcome to attend.
