Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will host a question-and-answer session with local immigration attorney Norma Cossio at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Participants will be able to ask general questions regarding immigration. The session will take place during the library’s weekly U.S. citizenship class and is for adults.
Cossio is an associate at Mitchell DeClerck, PLLC, who is personally familiar with the immigration process. Cossio was born in Mexico and came to the United States at 6 years old and became a citizen when she was 22. She is a fluent Spanish and English speaker.
For more information about the session, participants may email Cossio at ngc@mdplic.com or call (580) 234-5144.
The library is located at 120 W. Maine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.