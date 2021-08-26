Public Library of Enid and Garfield County has placed a temporary book walk at Champlin Park.
The featured book is “The Lost Words,” written by Robert Macfarlane and illustrated by Jackie Morris. The book walk project is in partnership with Enid Parks and Recreation Department.
“Book walks are a great way to combine reading, art appreciation and exercise,” said Margo Holmes, library adult program and development coordinator. “We have focused our 2021 adult programming around the Norwegian concept of Friluftsliv, an outdoor living concept, and this seemed like a great way to get folks of all ages out to visit one of Enid’s premier parks while building literacy skills.”
Book pages are placed on panels along the park's walking path. The path is fully accessible to strollers, wheelchairs and walkers. Visitors to the book walk will find 16 panels with acrostic poetry (poetry in which the first letter of each line spells a word) and an illustration on one side with a double spread illustration on the other. Each panel celebrates the beauty of language and nature.
The book walk is expected to remain in place for one month through Sept. 27 and will be temporarily removed on mowing days, which usually are Tuesdays. One person who takes the survey at the end of the walk will win "The Lost Words" card hame set.
Champlin Park is located at the corner of Garriott and Van Buren. For more information about this event and others, visit the library’s website at enid.okpls.org.
