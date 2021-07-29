ENID, Okla. — Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 120 W. Maine, will host a Camp Half-Blood event on the lawn 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6 during First Friday in the theme of author Rick Riordan’s “The Trials of Apollo” series.
Participants will compete in games and contests throughout the evening. Activities will include finding your cabin, a ukulele strum-along, face painting, giant games and a bad haiku contest. Participants also can compete in a 3-legged death race at 7 p.m. and an archery contest at 7:30.
The bad haiku contest winner will be announced at 8.
Anyone who participates or shows up in costume will receive a free Rick Riordan book.
A free popsicle and a bottle of water will be available.
For information about this and other events, go to enid.okpls.org.
