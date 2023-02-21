Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is looking for participants for its annual Enid Author Fest.
The event will be 1-5 p.m. April 15, 2023, at the library, 120 W. Maine.
Local author festivals provide an opportunity for authors to display their work while developing connections in the area. The community also learns about authors publishing in their neighborhood. Attendees can meet some of the top writing talents in the region, sample their work and even take home an autographed book.
Interested authors should visit the library's website at enid.okpls.org/Enid-Author-Fest-2023 to view the author's cover letter and to apply for participation. Authors accepted into the festival will be notified by March 4.
Any questions should be directed to enidauthorfest@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.