ENID, Okla. — Adults living in Garfield County soon will have a free opportunity to earn their accredited high school diplomas online.
Public Library of Enid and Garfield County received a $12,735 grant, provided through a partnership between Oklahoma Department of Libraries and Oklahoma Department of Commerce's Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development, to offer the Excel Adult High School program.
In Garfield County, 14.2% of the population, or 8,650 people, do not have a high school diploma, and on average, those with a high school diploma earn about $10,000 more per year than those without one, according to the library.
Theri Ray, library director, said having a high school diploma can open up opportunities for a better life, including higher rates of pay, more job choices and a confidence boost.
"This is a big part of what libraries do — provide people with the resources that they need or want to make improvements for themselves in their lives, whatever that means for them, and a high school diploma is a big one," Ray said, "so we're really excited to be able to offer that educational opportunity that leads to advancement and enrichment of people's lives."
Funds from the grant will cover the cost of tuition, laptops and hotspots for individuals to use. Adults must be 24 years old or older, live in Garfield County and have an Enid library card in good standing or be willing to get one to enroll in the program.
Once the program is launched — which Ray said is expected to be within two months — people can visit the library's website to learn about the program and decide if online learning is right for them; enroll in a two-week Life Skills course and finish with a passing grade; and then wait to be contacted by library staff to discuss their application.
"There'll be an application process and an interview, and we will help people make sure that they know how to use the program ... and we'll make sure that folks are familiar with the equipment," Ray said.
Those who enroll in the program must successfully complete a total of 21.5 credits, which may include a combination of credits earned through Excel Adult High School and up to 16 transferred credits, which can come from another accredited high school or having successfully passed portions of the GED, HiSET or TASC.
"For example, if you got through your sophomore year of high school and then had to drop out — you have those credits, so those credits can transfer into (the program)," Ray said.
Required credits are four in English, three each in math and science, 3.5 in social studies, one each in health/physical education and fine arts and six in electives.
The program offers a self-paced schedule, allowing people to complete the program in up to 24 months; one-on-one, 24/7 tutoring sessions and support from success coaches; course translation and read-aloud tools for those learning English; and free college credits through American Council on Education courses.
To stay up-to-date on the program and see when it's launched, follow Public Library of Enid and Garfield County on Facebook or visit https://enid.okpls.org.
The Adult Online High School Grant program is administered by Oklahoma Department of Libraries and is supported by its partner, Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development through U.S. Department of Labor under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The opinions expressed by a grant contractor do not necessarily reflect the position or policy of the OOWD or ODL, and no official endorsement by those entities should be inferred.
