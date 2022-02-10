Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will host a lunch-and-learn about managing stress at noon Thursday, Feb. 17.
Not all stress is bad, but long-term stress can lead to health problems. Join the library and OSU Extension Educator Joy Rhodes in this one-hour workshop. Participants will come away with tips on managing stress, make a mindfulness bottle and enjoy a free, healthy lunch.
Registration is required by Tuesday, Feb. 15, by calling (580) 234-6313 or emailing mholmes@enid.org. The class is for adults.
The library is located at 120 W. Maine. The class is provided by Oklahoma Department of Libraries with a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act.
