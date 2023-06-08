ENID, Okla.—After falling in love with “The Ogress and the Orphans,” Susan Shewey was eager to share it.
Shewey described Kelly Barnhill’s “The Ogress and the Orphans” as a story about a once-lovely town that lost its loveliness. The 400-page book, full of dragons, townspeople, orphans and magic, sends a message about the importance of community.
Shewey, a child programming coordinator at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, recruited a friend’s fourth-grade class as her “guinea pigs” to test if children enjoyed the book as much as she did. She read to the class for 35 minutes four days a week.
The reading was a success. The children loved it.
“I had one little girl raise her hand, and she just said, ‘Mrs. Shewey, I’m obsessed with this book,’” Shewey said.
Shewey and her husband purchased each child a copy of “The Ogress and the Orphans” for them to keep, but that was not enough to satisfy Shewey’s love for sharing literature.
Shewey approached a member of Junior Welfare League, a local charity organization, about donating copies of “The Ogress and the Orphans” to more children in Enid. The night Shewey reached out, Junior Welfare League held a meeting in which the library received the funding she hoped for: $1,000.
The money was put toward 100 hardcover copies of “The Ogress and the Orphans” for children within the community to keep.
Shewey finished her first Summer Community Book Club reading of “The Ogress and the Orphans” to elementary and middle school age children on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Approximately 45 children and caregivers attended.
Shewey read the first five chapters of the book aloud, and assigned chapters 6-8 as home reading. On June 13, from 1:30-3 p.m., Shewey will resume the reading with chapter 9.
“The Ogress and the Orphans” reads at a fifth-grade level, but Shewey said it includes advanced vocabulary children may struggle to decipher without help.
Determined to help children enjoy the book, Shewey formed a solution.
“You know, there was a lot of vocabulary that I thought, ‘Oh, these are going to be some challenging words for elementary school readers, maybe even middle school readers,’” Shewey said. “So, I have a list out there of vocabulary for the first eight chapters and then just provided a simple definition.”
Shewey’s read aloud and read at home hybrid offers more opportunities than vocabulary improvement. It gives a variety of young readers the confidence to branch out and read more often. Shewey recognized “The Ogress and the Orphans” could be a difficult read for children whose first language is not English, or the book may be difficult for slow or reluctant readers to finish.
Shewey encouraged parents to read aloud with their child if necessary for the child to enjoy the story. Shewey said the story of “The Ogress and the Orphans” is one that both children and adults can learn from and enjoy.
Children interested in joining Shewey’s readings can pick up a book and vocabulary list from the library at any time. Shewey’s readings are hosted 1:30-3 p.m. in the Great Plains Room, and the remaining dates are June 13, June 20, June 27, July 3, July 11, July 18 and July 25.
“I love the book so much, and I just want to help kids enjoy the book,” Shewey said.
