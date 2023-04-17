Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is celebrating Money Smart Week by offering free financial fitness guides.
Money Smart Week is celebrated from April 15 to April 21.
The free guides, while supplies last in the research office on the second floor, are:
• “Savings Fitness: A Guide to Your Money and Your Financial Future,” which provides information on planning for retirement, setting goals, and how to start saving.
• “Taking the Mystery Out of Retirement Planning,” which provides step-by-step worksheets to help you decide how much money you need to retire and how to make sure your funds last during retirement.
The library is located at 120 W. Maine.
