Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is hosting a bike safety and repair event next week for children wanting to learn the in’s and out’s of riding on two wheels.
The event will be 6-8 p.m. during downtown Enid’s Second Friday, Sept. 10, at the library. Participants also may complete a four-station bike course to earn a bike rider’s license.
The Bike Ministry will cover bicycle inspection, tune-ups and minor repairs, and instructor Ryan Sudlow will cover a bicycle road course, including basic hand signals and rules of the road. Sudlow also will host an advanced bicycle techniques demonstration at 7:45 p.m.
A bike course will be set up using iBikeSafe.org curriculum. Starting at 6 p.m., participants will rotate every 20 minutes through four stations: Bike basics, preparing to ride, rules of riding and safe bike riding.
After completion of the course, participants will earn a bike rider’s license. A helmet must be worn to participate in the bike-riding course.
The event will be held on the west side of the library lawn. This is a come-and-go event for children of all ages. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
