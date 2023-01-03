Enid News & Eagle
Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series looking back at the top news stories of 2022. The first part appeared in the Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, edition of the Enid News & Eagle.
The year 2022 was a newsy one in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
While crime stories dominated the headlines, as detailed in the first part of our series, plenty of other big events happened throughout the year.
Library controversy
Public Library of Enid and Garfield County was in the news throughout the year for a host of reasons, ranging from book and display policies, to an investigation into allegations against the library director.
In December, Enid Police Department wrapped up an investigation and found no evidence of criminal conduct against Library Director Theri Ray after anonymous allegations were made at a library board meeting in November.
The allegations, which primarily involved a chat software app called Discord, were brought to the attention of the city manager and city attorney, and then referred to Enid Police Department for an investigation.
Public commenters at the Nov. 16 meeting alleged “inappropriate use of social media” by Ray, who was named to the position in November after serving as interim for a year.
EPD found no evidence of criminal conduct, though the city of Enid acknowledged “certain actions were taken” that do not fit the library’s mission, including “online discussions with minors without parental consent on matters outside the core mission of the library.”
As a result, City Manager Jerald Gilbert has directed the permanent cessation of Discord, effective immediately, with the only authorized social media platforms being Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.
Earlier in the year, the board approved giving itself the authority over which exhibits submitted from outside individuals or groups are placed inside the library.
According to the exhibits policy, outside nonprofit organizations, community groups, individuals and governmental agencies seeking to place an exhibit must submit a form to the library at least four months in advance of the intended date.
Exhibits currently displayed or requested are exempt from this rule.
All exhibits must be appropriate for a general audience, including children, and will generally be in place for no more than four weeks.
The four-month time frame gives the board at least two times to meet to discuss submitted request forms. The board will review request forms and has the discretion to postpone or refuse them based on the exhibit policy, space available, encouraging variety from previous or ongoing exhibits, current library emphasis areas and the library’s mission and policies.
Jail proposal fails
A plan to expand Garfield County Detention Facility due to overcrowding was rejected by voters in August.
The plan would have increased the county sales tax by 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, for 20 years to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of the jail and its facilities.
Voters in the Aug. 23 runoff primary election shot down the measure, with 3,980 voting against the proposition, or 62.61%, and 2,377, or 37.39%, voting in favor of it, for a total of 6,357 votes.
The roughly $8.5 million expansion and renovation would have added 82 beds in minimum-security dormitory-style housing, and if it had been approved, $2.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds would have been applied.
Jail administrator Ben Crooks has to wait six months before asking voters to reconsider the proposition, but said he is planning on getting the sales tax plan on another election ballot in 2023, pending county approval, and that he may alter the 20-year period to 10, though that could go up if construction costs increase.
Gas plant explosion
ONEOK’s natural gas plant in Medford remained closed at the end of the year following an explosion and fire in July. No timetable has been announced for its reopening.
Officials still are looking into what caused the explosion at the liquids fractionation facility, located 2 miles south of Medford.
No injuries were reported in the July 9 blast, but an evacuation advisement for residents living within 2 miles of the ONEOK plant was issued and later was reduced to a 1-mile radius before ending July 12. In addition, U.S. 81 between Medford and Pond Creek was closed as a precaution.
In an effort to help those displaced by the emergency, ONEOK made arrangements at several Enid hotels. The Super 8 by Wyndham in Blackwell also offered discounted rates for rooms for displaced Medford residents.
Theater plans announced
In December, Enid City Commission voted for a $3.8 million incentive package to bring a nine-screen movie theater to Enid.
The plan would provide a $1.5 million loan to be paid back over 30 years and $2.3 million in cash incentives for S & K Cinema Holdings Group to build a 54,000-square-foot entertainment facility on Garland.
Enid has been without a movie theater since AMC Theatres closed at Oakwood Mall in December 2021.
The new theater would have nine movie screens, one of which will be an IMAX-sized Iconic Mega Screen with 3D-sound and electric recliner chairs. All other rooms will be equipped with the state-of-the-art projection systems, audio and reserved electric recliner chairs.
The entertainment center would includes 11 lanes of duckpin bowling, virtual reality, approximately 100 “state-of-the-art” arcade games linked to game cards and a prize room where guests can redeem tickets won.
EPD training center opens
Enid Police Department opened a new state-of-the-art training center in 2022.
The center’s 300-degree, five-screen VirTra training simulator, which has around 300 scenarios, is the first of its kind in Oklahoma. It also has a classroom that can seat 50 people and the virtual shooting simulation system and is helping EPD accomplish a goal to become the main regional training center for area law enforcement.
The simulator gives officers the opportunity to practice using multiple skills such as communication, de-escalation and marksmanship at the same time in possible tense situations.
The department can host two classes at the same time — one inside the training center and one inside the station. The two classrooms can be used for police academies’ initial Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) certification and for continuing education and training for seasoned officers.
