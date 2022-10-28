ENID, Okla. — Professional storyteller and retired children’s librarian Valerie Kimble will be at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 120 W. Maine, for Story Time at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the children’s department.
Kimble, a resident of Norman, is a retired children’s librarian, who has told stories in schools, libraries, churches, treatment centers, day care centers, Head Start programs and performing art centers for more than 40 years.
She trains other librarians and storytellers to do story time with young children and is the co-author of several articles on early literacy programming in Oklahoma.
As part of the Ready2Read program for early literacy education, Kimble will host Story Time for toddlers and preschool students. Local and area librarians, teachers and storytellers also are encouraged to attend to observe Story Time. Kimble will be available to answer questions.
Ready2Read is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Friends of Libraries in Oklahoma (FOLIO) and is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act.
For information about this event and others, go to enid.okpls.org.
