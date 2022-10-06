ENID, Okla. — Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 120 W. Maine, will host two events with Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Mobile Job Connection van will be parked outside the library, alongside Independence, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Staffers can help community members apply for work, complete assessments, build resumes and connect job seekers to employers. No appointment is necessary.
A fFinancial lLiteracy workshop at 1:30 p.m. in the library’s Great Plains Room will feature basic budgeting and money management tips. Shirrelle Gordon, training specialist at Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, will lead the workshop.
