ENID, Okla. — A small crowd gathered on the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s east lawn Monday as two new flags were hoisted, waving in the gusty winds, on Vietnam War Veterans Day.
The ceremony honoring veterans also officially opened the library’s Seeing Veteran’s Stories display, which tells the story of the U.S. military and showcases more than 100 items.
Michaelene Malan, communications specialist at the library, said the ceremony and the display are two important ways to share veterans’ stories and let the community know about everything they have done for the country.
“(Library staff) thought it would be a great day to do it,” Malan said. “It gives the veterans an opportunity to see the raising of the flag and share stories and visit the display at the same time.”
Following opening remarks from Theri Ray, teen program and development coordinator at the library, Mayor George Pankonin gave a short address before City Manager Jerald Gilbert, Assistant City Manager Scott Morris and Ryan Sudlow lowered the old flag and hoisted the new American and Oklahoma flags, donated by Friends of the Library.
Four veterans at the ceremony, including Pankonin, saluted the American flag as it was raised.
“Enid, America, knows all about our flag and the respect that they should be given,” Pankonin said in his address.
Richard Sabin and Clarence Wallace, two of the four veterans at the ceremony, said they were there to respect the flag and the country they served — “setting an example for the younger generation,” Wallace said.
Ronny Horner, another veteran at the ceremony who served in the Vietnam War, said the flag is the emblem of the nation and that veterans served to defend the freedom of the nation.
“Like (Wallace) said, our younger generation needs to know what that flag stands for, and I think we ought to respect our freedoms that we have,” Horner said.
Seeing Veteran’s Stories includes more than 100 items such as photographs, World War II rations and supplies, and other memorabilia collected from and provided by local veterans, current military personnel and military family members — more than 15 families in total, Ray said.
Display hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday through the month of May, which is Military Appreciation Month. The library is closed on Sunday.
