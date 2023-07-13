ENID, Okla. — The Public Library of Enid and Garfield County has teamed with Leonardo’s Children’s Museum to honor Owen K. Garriott through the library’s monthly history display.
The display will be featured in the Marquis James Room at the library through July 31, 2023.
Garriott, a native of Enid, dedicated a large part of his life to science and space travel. A NASA astronaut, he spent 60 days on the Skylab space station in 1973 and 10 days aboard Spacelab-1 on a space shuttle mission in 1983. Garriott and his first wife, Helen, later gave back to the Enid community as founders of Leonardo’s Discovery Warehouse, which became Leonardo’s Children’s Museum and is dedicated to teaching kids about science and art.
Participants who visit the library display have the opportunity to be rewarded a discounted admission into Leonardo’s by highlighting and sharing three interesting facts about Garriott to a librarian.
The library is located at 120 W. Garriott. For more information on library events, go to the library’s website at enid.okpls.org.
