ENID, Okla. — Juneteenth is honored annually on June 19 in commemoration of June 19, 1865, when troops of the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, to alert people that slavery had ended with the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier.
People in the area had not been made aware of the end of slavery, and with the news on that day, more than 250,000 people took part in a celebration that came to be known as Juneteenth, according to the Smithsonian Institute’s website.
In honor of Juneteenth, the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County has a display celebrating local and state history. The display has been up since June 1 and will be up through the end of the month. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, and with the history being somewhat unknown by many, the display is an effort to provide more information to those who take in the exhibit.
Theri Ray, director of the library, said it is an important exhibit to showcase because it is history that is not well known and that the exhibit is a good learning opportunity for those of any age.
“It’s definitely something that I have been interested in and making sure that we are telling complete histories and histories from more than one point of view, so that we’re getting a full picture of history,” Ray said. “So it’s worldwide, nationwide and local history. The more perspectives we can get the better picture we can get.”
Ally Kummell, program coordinator for the library, said she when she was putting the exhibit together, she wanted to include historical aspects of local and state history.
“I definitely think learning more about it would help us understand a part of our community that’s been neglected,” Kummell said. “And it would definitely help us come together more as a community if we started having these open conversations and started educating adults and even our teenagers about these tough conversations. Especially with the Tulsa Race Massacre, we talk about this stuff even when it’s hard because we don’t want to repeat our past mistakes and move forward with the people in our community.”
The exhibit features information on Phillip Porter and Lois Mothershed, the first Black students to attend Phillips University following integration. It also has a side dedicated to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, during which an estimated 30 to 300 people were killed, mostly African Americans. It also destroyed the Greenwood District, widely referred to as “Black Wall Street,” and left more than 1,400 businesses and homes destroyed, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica.
The exhibit also features the local history of the Super Bowl Brothers, a group formed in 1971 to share the love of the National Football League at the home of Cecil Spencer. The members of the group had played football at Enid High School and soon decided they wanted to celebrate Juneteenth and give back to the community. The first organized celebration in Enid of Juneteenth was held in 1981, and by 1992 around 4,000 people were attending the annual celebration in town.
The Super Bowl Brothers were instrumental in celebrating Juneteenth in Enid, and due to their efforts the Enid Municipal Complex was renamed after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Alfred Shannon, of Enid, had dreamed of people of all races coming together to celebrate. The celebrations would draw people from all over the country to honor the legacy of Juneteenth.
“There is some really cool local history that isn’t as well known as I’d like for it to be,” Ray said. “I’m still learning about Enid history every day, so the more we can highlight state and local history, we can talk about the interesting things and the really cool people. Some of the things maybe we don’t want to necessarily think about but are important parts of history that happened. The more we can highlight those things and talk about those things, the more we can come together and learn from each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.