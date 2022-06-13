ENID, Okla. — Juneteenth is still a jubilee 157 years later.
Public Library of Enid and Garfield County has a display dedicated to Juneteenth this month. The holiday commemorates the day, June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in Texas were notified of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed into law two years earlier in 1863.
The display features facts about Juneteenth, both locally and nationally. At center is the Emancipation Proclamation written and delivered by President Abraham Lincoln.
Juneteenth in Enid, as detailed by the display, was begun by Alfred “Spring” Shannon and his friends, known as the Super Bowl Brothers.
“All of the books are celebrating stories of Black joy,” said Michaelene Malan, library communication specialist. “There are also some on Black history, biographies and important Black figures.”
Some of the books on display are "On Juneteenth" by Annette Gordon-Reed; "The Hand African American History Answer Book" by Jessie Carney Smith; "In West Mills" by De’Shawn Charles Winslow; "It’s Not All Downhill From Here" by Terry McMillan; and "Sisters in Arms: A Novel of the Daring Black Women Who Served During World War II" by Kaia Alderson.
