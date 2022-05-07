The Enid library’s board of directors are set to discuss a possible and still-undisclosed lawsuit against the city over recent policy changes at the library.
Board members of the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will consider going into closed executive session with the city attorney Monday to talk about the potential litigation and review general library policies before reconvening into open session to take possible action.
The library board, which regularly meets at the library itself, will meet at noon in the city administration building in the council chambers, located at 401 W. Garriott.
Last week, Enid city commissioners met in executive session to discuss a lawsuit against the city over library policy changes, but they took no action after returning to open session.
City officials have not provided any information about the potential suit.
Board members last month approved a set of policies banning book displays and library programs promoting topics of a sexual nature, as defined in a list that included “the study of sex, sexual activity, sexual perversion, sex-based classifications, sexual preferences, sexual identity, gender identity or that are of a sexual nature.”
Members voted to pass the changes, 3-2, after nine people spoke in public comment in favor of the proposals and 17 spoke against them, according to April’s draft meeting minutes.
During the meeting, advocates and members of the LGBTQ+ community contended that the policies were specifically targeting future displays related to June’s annual Pride Month, with which board members and speakers in favor of the policies repeatedly disagreed.
Library staff, which carries out policy approved by the board, later canceled a sexual assault prevention program and a romance novel club that had both been on the April schedule.
The board on Monday will also elect a new board president, vice president and secretary, as well as consider changing times and locations of future board meetings.
