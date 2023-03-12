ENID, Okla. — The Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s Board of Directors will meet at noon Monday, March 13, 2023, in the Great Plains Room at 120 W. Maine.
According to the regular meeting’s agenda, members of the board will hear the library director’s report for January 2023 and review the collection development process.
They will also discuss new assessment criteria for the teen collection and consider and take possible action on an exhibit request for a student art exhibit that was submitted Jan. 20, 2023, and is asking to run from April 12 to May 12.
Public comment will be held before the meeting adjourns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.