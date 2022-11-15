ENID, Okla. — The Board of Directors of Public Library of Enid and Garfield County on Wednesday will hear a notice of an appeal of a decision by library director Theri Ray concerning a request to remove a book.
Board members also will consider going into executive session "to make recommendations concerning the performance of Ray," who recently was named as the library director, to City Manager Jerald Gilbert.
The meeting will be noon Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in the Red Earth Room of the library.
The notice of an appeal is for reconsideration of a materials decision by Ray. Susie Hinkle, who is a board member, requested "Before I Fall" by Lauren Oliver to be removed from the library — saying certain scenes in the book are obscene and unnecessary — and is appealing Ray's decision for reconsideration.
Whenever requests for reconsideration of library materials are submitted, Ray and other staff members will review and discuss the material, using the Miller Test as criteria for obscenity, and make recommendations.
Ray then makes the final determination and will inform the library patron of the decision within four weeks from the date the form was received. If the result isn’t satisfactory, an appeal may be made to the board of directors within 30 days.
Concerning the review of Ray's performance, according to an agenda item, board members were notified of Ray's hiring as library director on Oct. 28 by Gilbert. Ray's hiring was against the recommendation of the previous board of directors, who met on April 11 this year. During that meeting, a motion to recommend Ray for the position was made, which did not carry with four nays and two ayes.
The agenda item also states the current board of directors was not notified that the job of library director was reposted to the public for qualified applicants to apply.
Board members also will discuss and possibly act to approve two exhibit request forms, submitted by Stride Bank, Todd Earl and Margaret Moss for tree drawings from Enid Public Schools fourth-graders, and Enid AM Too AMBUCS for an AmTryke to be displayed, with additional information about who to contact and how AmTrykes help individuals included.
According to the exhibits policy approved in July, outside nonprofit organizations, community groups, individuals and governmental agencies seeking to place an exhibit must submit a form to the library at least four months in advance of the intended date.
All exhibits must be appropriate for a general audience, including children, and will generally be in place for no more than four weeks.
The board will review request forms and has the discretion to postpone or refuse them based on the exhibit policy, space available, encouraging variety from previous or ongoing exhibits, current library emphasis areas and the library’s mission and policies.
Board members also will discuss and set the meeting schedule for 2023, hear a library director's report and a financial update and discuss policies regarding library social media use, possibly taking action.
