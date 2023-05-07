ENID, Okla. — The Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s Board of Directors will meet at noon Monday, May 8, 2023, in the Great Plains Room at 120 W. Maine.
According to the regular meeting’s agenda, a new president, vice president and secretary will be voted on before members of the board will hear the library financial report — including the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023-24 draft budget for PLEGC — and the library director’s report for May 2023.
Members of the board will then consider the approval of a requested Pride exhibit and a requested LGBTQ History Month exhibit. Both were submitted May 3, 2023, by the Enid LGBTQ Coalition.
The former is being requested to run from June 5-30, 2023, and would be, according to the submission, “a non-sexualized display of pride books and literature in hopes that individuals that are LGBTQ or allies will feel seen and valued,” and the latter is being requested to run from Oct. 1-31, 2023, and would be “a non-sexualized display of books and literature regarding the history of LGBT America” and “coincides with the anniversary of the first march on Washington for LGBTQ rights in 1979.”
According to the library’s policy manual, outside nonprofit organizations, community groups, individuals and governmental agencies seeking to place an exhibit must submit a form to the library at least four months in advance of the intended date.
They will also discuss and take possible action regarding “visual depictions contained in graphic novels,” the agenda states.
Public comment will be held before the meeting adjourns.
