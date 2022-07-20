ENID, Okla. — Members of Enid’s library board now have authority over which exhibits submitted from outside individuals or groups are placed inside the library.
During a two-hour special meeting Wednesday, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s board of directors approved replacing or making changes to 10 policies.
Board chair Joseph Fletcher said the board will be spending the next several months replacing the library’s entire non-digitized policy guide.
“Much of the policy that’s in (the current policy guide) was last touched between 10 and even 20-plus years ago, so a lot of it is old and out-of-date,” he said. “That’s why you’re seeing so much and will see so much updating and changing going on for the entire guide over the next few months and today.”
According to the new exhibits policy, which received a 4-1 vote, outside nonprofit organizations, community groups, individuals, and governmental agencies seeking to place an exhibit must submit a form to the library at least four months in advance of the intended date.
Exhibits currently displayed or requested are exempt from this rule.
All exhibits must be appropriate for a general audience, including children and will generally be in place for no more than four weeks.
The four-month time frame gives the board at least two times to meet to discuss submitted request forms. The board will review request forms and has the discretion to postpone or refuse them based on the exhibit policy, space available, encouraging variety from previous or ongoing exhibits, current library emphasis areas and the library’s mission and policies.
Board member Kitty Herbel, who voted against the policy’s approval, said this gives the board “too much power.”
“I think the library board should be the second on it, but I think the library itself should have first say to say if they think an exhibit should be allowed in the library,” Herbel said.
Board member Christina Hopper, however, said board members are appointed by the community to set policies and make decisions on what represents the community in the library.
“We’re talking about what the community brings to us to set up for display, and I believe the board has every right to speak into that,” Hopper said.
The board may reject an exhibit that doesn’t conform to the conditions in the policy and may restrict the use of items that are a risk to public health, morals, safety and welfare, and disputes over exhibits may be appealed.
The adoption of a new request form was tabled for the board’s next meeting.
Board members also voted 3-2 to approve a new library policy, which drew discussion regarding activities generated by library representatives or outside groups.
According to the new policy, “all activities ... will be considered in terms of acceptable community standards,” including “subject, technique and style are suitable for the general library audience, including minors. ... ”
“I read that as all activities have to be appropriate for minors,” Herbel said. “Adult programming is not appropriate for minors. The teens do a (Dungeons and Dragons) program and play World of Warcraft and all of that stuff, and according to this, they wouldn’t be able to do that, right? … I just don’t want to take away program options.”
The library’s interim deputy director Theri Ray and city attorney Carol Lahman proposed changing the wording in the policy to say “subject, technique and style are age-appropriate for the intended audience.”
“There’s plenty of subjects that I would say are not appropriate for minors that adults may want to go to,” Ray said. “If we’re going to say that even the subject has to be appropriate for minors — if you’re going to have a book where they’re going to sit around and read a book that includes some cuddling, that’s not appropriate for 5-year-olds.”
Fletcher said during the meeting the intent with the way the policy was worded was that activities cannot be illegal.
“I don’t see that the way it’s written right now somehow leaves out the ability to have a romance book club,” he said. “The intent was there’s nothing illegal happening in this library.”
Three motions — to accept the policy as written, to table it until the next meeting and to accept it with the second paragraph excluded to be reconsidered at a later meeting — failed before the library policy was approved as written.
The new approved policy for displays, which are put up by the library, states displays will be non-partisan and non-sectarian and appropriate for a general audience including children.
Board members also approved a new policy regarding dress code in the library, saying patrons are expected to dress according to acceptable community standards or may be asked to leave.
The policy on meeting room use was approved, as well, and states that if a meeting being held at the library is subject to the Open Meeting Law, then the individual or group responsible for the meeting is responsible for complying with the law, and those meetings will be open to the public.
The next library board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 21.
