ENID, Okla. — Enid library’s board members will discuss and consider making changes to or replacing multiple policies when they meet in special session Wednesday.
Board members of the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, which sets the library’s policies and procedures, will discuss and consider adopting new policies regarding circulation, computing, collection, library, displays, library behavior and dress code, meeting room use, programs for youth and adults, exhibits and appeals process.
A new exhibit request form also is up for discussion and consideration to adopt.
The meeting will be held at noon Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in the training room of the Cventral Fire Station, 410 W. Garriott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.