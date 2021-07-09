ENID, Okla. — An Enid library board meeting Thursday to welcome new members and review the library’s current policies shifted to much ado over its recently contentious LGBTQ+ Pride Month book display.
The now-seven-member board overseeing the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County had not met in over a year to review the library and its facilities, budget, personnel and programs.
Those against the display on Thursday argued the library was unfairly “promoting” the LGBTQ+ experience over popular religious viewpoints, while members and allies of the long-marginalized community thanked the library for giving representation during the month of June and made claims of attempted censorship.
Enid resident Kayla Nichols wrote a letter last week objecting to the library’s display, which was up through the month of June to commemorate annual Pride celebrations in the U.S. Nichols later told the News & Eagle she saw the display on June 28, near the end of Pride Month.
New library board member Joseph Fletcher said he believed the issue at hand was that of promotion of certain books, not public access to them.
Nichols, who also attended Thursday’s meeting, said she did not object to the library having the LGBTQ-themed books, but that the public library should not be “taking sides.”
“We do not need to bring in divisive things into a public building,” Nichols said.
Jennie Scott said books opposing the LGBTQ+ community already are readily available and that the library, as a whole, “is that other side.”
“I’m sure they’re already included in the library, but they don’t need to be next to a display during Pride Month,” Scott said before being interrupted by applause.
Suicide rates among LGBTQ+ youth are “astounding,” Stephanie Ezzell said, and is the second-leading cause of death among them. LGBTQ+ children are also four times more likely to experience suicidal ideation or thoughts, Ezzell said.
Ezzell said being bisexual while growing up and living in Enid has been difficult.
“This has always felt like a safe space for me coming to the library,” since she was a teenager, Ezzell said, “and that’s something I want my children here to feel.”
With Pride Month over, the book display near the library’s entrance has since been taken down and replaced with one promoting next month’s Enid Comic Con, featuring literature about comic books and characters.
The board didn’t — and can’t — decide the future of the Pride book display, but could amend the library’s display policy, which was reviewed Thursday.
According to the policy, adopted by the board in 2006, displays and exhibits may be up for a maximum of four weeks and are often requested by outside organizations or suggested by the public.
Any proposed displays or exhibits are approved by the library’s director or deputy director, according to the policy.
The library hasn’t had a full-time director since March. City of Enid CFO Erin Crawford has served as its interim director, while longtime library employee Theri Ray was newly appointed as deputy director. Ray said she will also still serve as teen development coordinator until a replacement is found.
With four new members, a very different library board of directors met Thursday for the first time since the board’s last meeting on March 12, 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Garfield County nominee Fletcher, who was unanimously voted library board president Thursday, still awaits approval from the city commissioners on July 20.
At-large city board member Amanda Percival also said she would be moving out of city limits in the next few months, which will result in another vacancy.
